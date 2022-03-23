Showers are on going across central Missouri, and they are going to continue through much of Thursday.
Rainy conditions on Wednesday evening will become a little drier overnight before another push of moisture arrives on Thursday morning.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday is set to be another cloudy, cool and rainy day across central Missouri. During the morning hours temperatures will be in the middle 30s and this allow for a few snowflakes to mix into the rain.
Accumulation of snow is not expected and travel issues beyond wet roadways are not expected.
The afternoon will be drier with highs reaching near 40°. Passing showers will remain possible through the afternoon.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Mostly sunny skies are set to return for Friday and last through the weekend with morning temperatures in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
Friday will be the warmest of these days with highs reaching the upper 50s. Temperatures will cool slightly for Saturday and Sunday before another push of warmer air arrives next week.