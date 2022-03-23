A rainy evening helped lead to additional rain accumulations across the state overnight and more is to come today.
This rain is much needed as we have been in a rainfall deficit for the last several months now. While rain is likely today, these showers will be much lighter than yesterday, so totals are not expected to be high - ranging from 0.25" to 0.40" through tonight.
Rain will continue today and conditions will be colder tooLight shower off/on activity could lead to another 0.25" rain accumulation through this eveninghttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GDubos6alP— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 23, 2022
Temperatures will become much colder throughout the day too, dropping in the lower 40s by the afternoon, cooling in the middle 30s overnight. These temps are expected to remain just above freezing in most places. That may change over the next few days.
The storm system will linger for one more day, lasting through midday Thursday. Snow flurries may even be possible Thursday morning with no snow accumulation expected. Skies will begin to clear into Friday morning leading to a sunny, cool weekend.
While weekend skies are expected to be sunny, the temperatures will remain near-normal for this time of year (normal highs/lows for March 23 are a 59/37). Nighttime temps will come close to falling below freezing Friday night and Saturday night.
Drier conditions are expected to last through Monday of next week. We will see another slight chance for rain towards the middle of next week, but this chance appears to relatively low for now. The first day of April is next Friday where rain chances, on average, run roughly once every 2.5 days based on the 30-year average.