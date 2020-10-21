Rain continued off and on yesterday leading to decent rainfall accumulations and over all a dreary, chilly day. Wednesday will be more of the same.
Rain Accumulations
Since Tuesday morning, central Missouri has been locked in with drizzle and rain pockets in addition to overcast sky conditions. Most of this rain activity was south of Columbia, but isolated thunderstorms did pass over Columbia leading to localized heavier rain accumulations. About 0.25" to 0.50 was received in total yesterday in central Missouri.
Columbia has received 0.26" rainfall over the last 24 hoursRainfall amounts in central Missouri are ranging from 0.25 to 0.50", especially along/south of I-70 #mowx pic.twitter.com/wks3wnPFkh— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 21, 2020
Thursday-Friday Roller Coaster
An incredible warm-up happens tonight with temps rising in the 60s by Thursday morning. A southerly wind is to blame for that. In fact, that breeze is part of an approaching storm system that allows for a very warm, dry pocket of air to pass over Missouri Thursday pushing temps into the 80s! forecasted highs are near 82. Columbia's record high for October 22 is 88 set back in 1899.
If you have ever been on a roller coaster, then you know there is a drop upcoming. that happens before sunrise Friday morning with a passing strong cold front.
Temps will drop sharply from the 60s to the upper 40s Friday morning and rain will be possible during the morning and afternoon.
Weekend Outlook
With Friday appearing cloudy/rainy/cooler, the weekend may not be much different. Saturday will feature some sunshine, but more clouds than sun. Temps will only reach 50 degrees.
Just like last weekend, our Sunday appears cloudy and rainy. this Sunday system is part of a much larger, stormier pattern for the Midwest that will continue into early next week.