The threat for heavy rain continues into Friday morning, especially for areas south of I-70.
INTO EARLY FRIDAY
The primary threat through the night will be the potential for heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding. Rainfall totals are expected to vary quite a bit across the region with most locations getting 1-2” of rain. Some will see less and others will see locally higher amounts of 3” possible.
The exact location of the heaviest rain will still shift depending on where storms form and track, but the most likely area for this looks to be south of I-70.
TRENDING DRIER INTO THE WEEKEND
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger through Friday morning, but we will start to trend drier for the rest of the afternoon and evening with only scattered showers. Highs will be cooler in the lower 80s.
Weekend rain chances are starting to trend lower, because it looks like the frontal boundary that is expected to stall across the state will stall further to the south.
At this point, rain chances are looking isolated through the weekend with plenty of dry time. Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s under partly sunny skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
A drier trend is expected to develop as we head into next week for much of the Midwest. We will still need to watch for passing rain chances, but overall we are looking drier.
Temperatures will be below average to start next week, but we will slowly warm towards the end of the week.