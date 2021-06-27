We are only halfway through the daily rain chances across Mid-MO. When could we see rain? How much more? And when will it end? Questions will be answered below!
SUNDAY
Many of us stayed dry yesterday with the exception of a few showers in the area, I think this will be relatively the same story today. Some are seeing rain this morning, this will dissipate by late morning leaving clouds behind. Storms should re-fire in the area through the afternoon into the evening.
Storm chances appear highest in and around the Interstate 44 corridor this afternoon and this evening. However, there is a chance of storms across our entire area. The isolated nature of these storms should keep the flood threat down, and where the storms are in their highest concentration had not seen as much rain as those closer to I-70. However, localized flooding is still a possibility as these storms will produce some downpours. A few storms might also produce some gusty winds, although this will also be isolated.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
The boundary that will keep storms over I-44 on Sunday will begin to lift back north Sunday night into Monday, this brings the greatest chances of storms back into most of our area. Rain chances will be possible the entire day. It will not rain all day, but where storms will happen some localized flooding is possible. The severe threat should decrease as the man dynamics for severe weather pull away from us.
The boundary will continue to move slowly away from us between Tuesday and Friday, this brings a decrease in rain chances throughout the week.
As for rain totals, these should vary across the area dependent on where storms form. We can still expect an additional 1-3" across our area, with some spots seeing locally higher totals where storms train over the same area. So while it looks the worst of the rain is behind us, we are not out of the woods just yet.
AN EARLY LOOK: INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND
Some welcome news, the front should move completely out of our area. A high pressure will settle in, this will mean that the rain pushes out by independence day weekend. Temperatures look a little on the cool side for early July with highs in the lower 80s, but no rain will certainly be welcome. This is still early and things are subject to chance, stay tuned with KOMU 8 for updates on next weekend.