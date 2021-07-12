Rain has again been abundant over the weekend where several locations received over 5.00 inches of rain since Friday afternoon.
These locations near Chillicothe, Kirksville and Macon are still experiencing flooding, mainly in nearby rivers such as the Grand and Chariton rivers which flow over northern Missouri.
Rain will linger today as the upper-levels storms system is somewhat cut off from the jet stream, essentially drifting slowly eastward. Main rain chances will be over eastern Missouri today.
QUICK WARM-UP ARRIVES MID WEEK
After this slow-moving system clears the Midwest, warmer air from out west will surge our direction leading to a quick warm-up. Temps will be near normal for Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s, but right back in the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Mid-week heat index values will also be high due to recent rains...expect heat indices in the middle to upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
More showers and thunderstorms which could bring additional flooding to Missouri are expected Thursday evening through Sunday of this upcoming weekend.