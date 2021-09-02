Cloud cover has been increasing through the day ahead of rain chances that will be in place for Friday and Saturday. Rain is much needed as “abnormally dry” conditions, the lowest level on the drought monitor, start to show for central Missouri in the latest drought monitor.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY OUTLOOK
Rain chances will be off and on throughout Friday and Saturday. Please note that there will be some periods where it is drier.
Friday is expected to feature rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first of which will start in the morning hours and is expected to continue into the early afternoon.
There is a potential for some dry time in the middle of the afternoon into the early evening. Showers are then expected to pick up in coverage through the evening and overnight hours.
Rain is expected to keep temperatures cooler with highs only reaching the upper 70s and skies will be cloudy through the day when it isn’t raining.
High School football games could be wet across the region and lightning delays are another possibility that will need to be monitored, but a complete washout doesn’t look likely at this time.
Rain is expected to become more widespread again through Friday night into Saturday morning. In addition to being widespread, rain will be moderate to heavy at times.
Rain chances will slowly decrease through Saturday, but rain will remain possible through the afternoon.
RAINFALL TOTALS & STORM MODE
Ample atmospheric moisture will be in place across the state and storms will be able to tap into that, producing heavy rain at times. Widespread rainfall totals of 0.5-1.5” are expected along with locally higher amounts.
The KOMU 8 Storm Mode Index is at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for Friday & Saturday because “there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.” The severe weather threat is very low and any issues should be related to flooding.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunday is looking much drier with increasing sunshine through the day. Highs are expected to reach the lower 80s.
A warm up is anticipated for Labor Day with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Another cold front is expected to bring a drop in temperatures for the middle of next week