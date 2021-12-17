After a cloudy and cool day, we will continue to see passing rain showers and drizzle into the evening before rain comes to an end in the overnight hours. The bulk of the rain will stay south of I-44.
Friday Rain: Watching cloudy skies and a few passing showers through the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. The rain isn't going to add up to much, but we'll take what we can get! I'll have a look at the weekend ahead on KOMU 8 News at noon, 5, & 6PM. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/HwPO37tGWx— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 17, 2021
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will start with morning temperatures in the lower 30s with highs only reaching to near 40°. Winds will be breezy through the day, with winds gusting up to 20-25 mph out of the north. This will bring wind chills that will only reach the lower to middle 30s.
Sunday will start on a very chilly note with temperatures near 20° and wind chills in the upper 10s.
Highs will warm to near 40° with wind chills in the lower to middle 30s for the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
Mostly sunny conditions are expected as we head into the new week with slightly above average temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the start of the week.