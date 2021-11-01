A cold rain has moved into central Missouri, and that will slowly exit through the evening hours.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s across the region and as a result frost will be possible for much of the region. A freeze warning is in effect until 9AM Tuesday for northern portions of the state. If you have any sensitive plants outside you will want to cover them or bring them inside.
Skies will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the day with highs in the upper 40s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
The frost and freeze concern will continue through the week with widespread frost on Wednesday morning.
The first widespread freeze of the season will be possible on both Thursday and Friday morning.
Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s, to near 50° through the week. Warmer air should slowly start to filter in through the weekend and continue into early next week.