SUNDAY RAIN EXITS
Happy Mother's Day! The day started off a bit loud with thunderstorms early in the morning, but those will exit by lunchtime today. If you're going to brunch this morning, bring along the rain gear and watch for standing water on roadways. Rainfall totals have been high, and we've also gotten reports of branches down on some roadways.
These are rainfall totals as of 6 AM. Rain is still falling over Mid-MO, and another 0.5-1" could be added to these numbers. Send in your reports! pic.twitter.com/358uINlWdG— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) May 9, 2021
Rain in Columbia will end around 9 a.m., and all of Mid-MO should be dry by about 11 a.m. this morning.
This morning's system brought cooler air with it, so temperatures will actually decrease through the majority of Sunday. Afternoon "highs" should only reach the middle 50s. Clouds will stick around, but there is a chance to see a few peeks of sunshine before it sets this evening.
A LOOK AHEAD
Once rain exits this morning, it won't return for several days. A dominant high pressure system wants to set up just north of us Monday through Thursday. This will push moisture south of Mid-MO through most of the coming week. Clouds will likely stay, but rain chances look few and far between until Friday.
Temperatures will remain below the mid-May average of 75° through the coming week. Once temps slowly get back to normal by next weekend, rain chances will return as we will enter an active weather pattern. This means that more rain chances would exist next weekend and into the third week of May. We'll keep you updated.