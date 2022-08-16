Webstory Image.png

Tuesday rainfall was much needed in central Missouri and the cooler temperatures associated with the cloud cover and rain gave a fall-like feeling to the air. Temperatures will get warmer over the next few days, but overall will remain below average for this time of the year.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Fog is possible to start the day along with morning temperatures in the lower 60s.

Skies will become mostly sunny into the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 80s.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will slowly moderate to the middle 80s on Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Cloud cover will start to increase into the weekend as passing chances of isolated showers return. This rainfall looks to be isolated, with plenty of dry time.

Temperatures are expected to continue in the lower to middle 80s next week.

