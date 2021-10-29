There has been a nearly consistent rainfall for more than 36 hours now. Thankfully, it has been a steady and soaking rain leaving things very wet, but not flooded.
Scattered showers will continue this morning and roads will be very wet. Drive carefully to avoid hydroplaning. Morning temps will be in the middle 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
By the late afternoon, showers will begins to exit the region and conditions will be trending dry in the evening with the exception of a few stray showers closer to the St Louis area.
Clouds will clear up Saturday morning and sunshine will return right in time for the weekend! Temps will be slightly warmer too with highs near 60 degrees Saturday, falling slightly in the upper 50s for Sunday.
Trick-or-Treat: Looks good for now! Partly to mostly clear with temps in the upper 40s.
Starting next week and the month of November will be much colder air, including more rain chances. Rain will be possible Monday through Wednesday. Highs next week generally in the upper 40s with morning temps in the mid/upper 30s.