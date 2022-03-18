Rainfall is going to continue through the evening, but there will be some dry time. Passing showers are expected to continue into the night and come to an end early Saturday morning.
Some dry time this evening, but passing showers will continue through the night. Here's a look at rainfall totals so far today! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/o4GpAKp5vJ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 18, 2022
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will start with mostly cloudy skies, but sunshine will quickly increase for the midday and afternoon hours. High Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be breezy at times, with wind gusts out of the northwest up to 25 mph possible.
Sunday will be a sunny day with morning temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs are expected to warm to the middle 70s for the afternoon with a few extra clouds
LOOKING AHEAD
Cloud cover will surge into the region on Monday, but the day is expected to be mostly dry before chances of showers and a few thunderstorms return overnight. Monday’s highs are expected to reach into the lower 70s.
Passing widespread showers are expected through Tuesday with relatively steady temperatures, starting near 50° and warming to near 60°.
Wednesday will feature leftover showers as cooler air filters into central Missouri.
Temperatures look to remain cool on Thursday before warmer air returns towards the weekend.