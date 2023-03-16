Rain is beginning to move into Mid-MO. There will be plenty of dry time today, mostly in the early afternoon.
Rain becomes more widespread in the evening, and there could also be chances for a few rumbles of thunder as well. No severe weather is expected today in Mid-Missouri. Overall rainfall totals will range from 0.25" and 0.75" across mid-MO.
High temperatures today will be in the lower 60s once again, but will be falling drastically tomorrow. Friday will be significantly cooler than Thursday. High temps on Friday will likely only be in the lower 40s with winds gusting up to 40MPH.
Saturday will be the coldest day by far for the next several days. High temps will only be in the lower 30s with wind chills likely in the upper 20s.
A slow warm up will raise temperatures into the middle of next week.