It's hard to say a 90 degree day would actually feel good, but it really does come down to the one main thing in Missouri - the humidity.
Moisture in the atmosphere can be quantified by the dew point number. Typically, if dew points are in the 60s, we can really notice the humidity. Dew points in the 70s can create 'heavy' air conditions, especially if there is a lack of wind! We experienced this last week.
Dew points have been in the 50s since Sunday and this more 'comfortable heat' will continue through Thursday, even though daytime highs will reach the lower 90s. Like they say, "it's not the heat, it's the humidity."
Do you have a lawn, or maybe even a garden? This month has averaged around 0.10" to 0.25" accumulation. Rain-free and warm conditions means that lawn will need watering if you wish to keep your grass looking lush and green. To maximize your lawn sprinkler usage efficiency, try watering at night to prevent as much evaporation as possible!
NEXT RAIN CHANCES
Starting around Friday, another cold front will reach Missouri sometime in the afternoon or evening and will provide the needed lift in the atmosphere for widespread, scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Regardless of if rain develops or not, this cold front will stall and meander over south-central Missouri throughout the weekend. Saturday appears to be the driest day out of the weekend. There will be more widespread and robust rain chances Sunday and Monday of next week.
Temperatures will be in the lower 90s this week, generally around 90 this weekend, and in the middle 80s next week. There will be more chances for rain next week too.