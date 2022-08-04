Stormy skies have cleared up and now we're back to heat and humidity for the rest of the week and weekend.
Much of Missouri received rainfall over the last 24 hours, especially in location that both needed rain (like drought-stricken southern Missouri) and didn't need rain (like St Louis).
There was a lot of rain in Missouri last night!Around 1.00" to 2.00" fell just west of Lake of the Ozarks, around 2.00" to 4.00" fell from just south of St Louis to southern Missouridrought-stricken Southern Missouri NEEDS this rain #mowx pic.twitter.com/o5LIqW4yUI— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 4, 2022
Rainfall amounts ranged from 0.50" to 2.00" in parts of the Lake of the Ozarks. More than 3.00" of rain fell in parts of the St Louis area and south of Rolla, leading to flash flooding yesterday and overnight.
Now that the rain has cleared up, skies will gradually clear up this morning with sunshine returning by the afternoon. The humidity didn't go away, so it will be a warm and muggy day...Morning temps will start in the middle 70s, rising to near 90 degrees - Heat index values will be near 100 today with not much breeze out from the northeast.
The weekend forecast will remain warmer than normal (average high for Aug 4th is 89 degrees) with lots of sunshine and not much cooling at night. Heat indices will also reach the 100s, ranging from 100 to 105 during the afternoons from Friday through Sunday.
The next cold front is forecast to reach Missouri around Monday of next week, already providing probable rain chances with showers and storms. We are not sure yet on how cool temperatures will be next week, mainly because we are not sure how far into Missouri this cold front plunges. As for now, look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90 for much of next week with minimal rain chances after Tuesday.