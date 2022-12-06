Rain is possible over the next few days and there will be limited sunshine for the remainder of the week.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some fog and we start the morning with temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s...Areas over northern Missouri may be as cold as 32 degrees to begin the day.
Areas of patchy fog are developing in central and eastern Missouri this morning, low visibility is possibleLots of clouds and even some light rain Tuesday with temps in the lower 40s #mowx @komunews pic.twitter.com/HfDCjJhCBg— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 6, 2022
Scattered showers will become possible as the morning goes on. The rain will not be heavy, but will be enough to keep the ground wet and will lead to around 0.10" to 0.20" total accumulations.
As the rain systems exits after 6pm, areas of developing fog are expected later this evening and tonight. Visibility will be low overnight and into Wednesday morning - Drive carefully!
Skies will be mainly cloudy for the next few days and the rain chances are not done either! Wednesday will be mostly cloudy.
More rain can be expected on Thursday and this time the rainfall could be heavier. total accumulations form Wednesday nigh through Thursday night could range from 0.25" to 0.50".
Again, skies look to remain cloudy from Friday and into the weekend with some, but limited sunshine. Temperatures do mainly remain at or above freezing over the next several days limiting any chance for wintry weather. There will be another chance for rain around Sunday and Monday of next week.