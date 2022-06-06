Scattered showers will be possible in parts of the state today, whereas some stay completely dry - A common summer theme.
Rain can be expected for much of southern Missouri, especially south of I-70 during the morning hours where temps hold in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Rain is possible over southern Missouri this morning...This rain is most likely south of I-70 until around 10amIf you live north of I-70, expect mainly dry conditions today. https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0HI2MwzbkQ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 6, 2022
By the afternoon, some sunshine will break through clouds leading to a high temp reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The next best chance for rain will be Tuesday evening-Wednesday morning with passing clouds and intermittent sunshine. Temperatures will again only reach the upper 70s mid-week.
The original thought for this week was lots of rain, at least early. While there will still be a few chances for rain this week, the opportunities are now slight at best and will only remain possible if storm systems originating from locations in Kansas/Nebraska/Wyoming hold together without falling apart.
This is not a hot week by any means and the true summer heat appears to stay out of this 8-Day forecast. The average high for mid-June is around 82-84 degrees...We will regularly only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s this week & weekend.