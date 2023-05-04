Leading up to today, we had high confidence that rain would be falling later tonight. But as everything has developed, dry air has been locked in place over central Missouri greatly reducing that chance of rain. Seeing a light sprinkle is still on the table, but the original amounts forecasted have drastically decreased and pushed south.
TOMORROW:
Temperature wise, tomorrow is forecasted to be quite similar to what we experienced today. Winds will be gusting a bit more though with wind gusts forecasted to peak around 25 mph. On the off chance that light showers do build into the area, these should remain on the lighter side. Then temperatures start to get a little toasty. Don’t forget to water those plants outside! With the lack of rain, they would greatly enjoy it, especially with the warmer weather on the way.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Once we head into the weekend, temperatures are going to add 10 degrees with most of the high temperatures in the middle/upper 80s. By Sunday we could even be reaching the lower 90s! Towards the start of next week, however, we cool down towards the lower 80s with partly cloudy conditions.