Today is officially the first day of spring for the northern hemisphere! Central Missouri will experience the two main themes of spring this week: warm temperatures and rain chances.
WARM START TO THE SEASON
After a seasonal day yesterday, temperatures will soar for Sunday to the middle and even upper 70s. These are temperatures normally seen in May rather than March. Sunshine should be in abundance through most of the day, aiding in the warmer temperatures.
The warm temperatures, southerly wind, and dry conditions will create elevated fire dangers today. Parts of western Missouri are under Red Flag Warnings for the elevated dangers of out-of-control fires. Refrain from any outdoor burning today as any fire could quickly spread.
Temperatures remain mild overnight, Monday morning temperatures will be in the 50s. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s once again. Clouds will begin increasing overnight and through the day on Monday, but the day on Monday will be dry.
RAIN CHANCES
A large, slow moving storm system will emerge into the central United States on Monday. The system has plenty of moisture to work with, and due to its slow moving nature means several days of rain chances for central Missouri.
After a dry day on Monday, rain will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be widespread through most of the night, with rain even becoming moderate at times.
The bulk of the rain will move out on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be very similar to last Friday where it will be grey with occasional light rain showers. Keep that umbrella handy through the day.
Beginning Tuesday night rain chances increase again. Some thunderstorms are possible with this batch of rain, although no severe weather is expected for central Missouri. This rain will remain around Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Light rain will stubbornly hold through the day on Wednesday before finally pulling away from Missouri by early Thursday morning.
Rainfall totals could amount to between 1-2". Due to the long-form nature of the rainfall flooding is not a concern. We certainly need the rain as central Missouri is nearly 2" below our average rainfall for 2022.
TEMPERATURE CHANGES
After the 70s over the next couple of days, temperatures will slowly drop through the next few days. Tuesday will still see temperatures in the 60s, then Wednesday we slip into the 50s. The bottom will be on Thursday with highs only in the 40s, nearly 10 degrees below average for late March.
Temperatures quickly rebound back into the 60s by next weekend with dry weather continuing.