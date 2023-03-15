I hope you enjoyed the warm air and sunshine on Wednesday because changes are returning for the end of the week.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will be a fairly warm start to the day with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. High temperatures are expected to warm to near 60° before a cold front arrives in the late afternoon causing temperatures to crash overnight.
Rain chances will be off and on through Thursday, meaning that there will be a fair amount of dry time, where it is just overcast. Showers will be off and on through the morning with showers and thunderstorms returning in the afternoon and evening
As cold air rushes in Thursday night we’ll have to keep an eye on how much moisture can linger around. This colder air could cause a few flurries. Areas near Kansas City and pointing to the northwest could even get a quick dusting of snow. Again this is not expected in mid-Missouri at this time.
LOOKING AHEAD
Cold will be the name of the game for St. Patrick's Day and the weekend ahead with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s for highs. Saturday will even feature wind chills in the lower 20s. Temperatures should slowly start to climb for the middle of next week.