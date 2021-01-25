As expected, rain showers have been moving through the region off and on through the day. As precipitation exits tonight cloudy and cool conditions will settle in.
4PM Monday: We've seen a very beneficial soaking rain across much of #MidMo today. pic.twitter.com/PH3Hnj8aJZ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 25, 2021
TUESDAY’S OUTLOOK
Rainfall will come to an end late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 30s and any lingering moisture will have the potential to turn into a few flurries. These flurries are not expected to cause any issues, but they could be a nuisance especially for areas north of I-70.
The rest of Tuesday will be a cloudy and cool day with very little movement in regards to temperature. Highs are expected to only reach the middle 30s.
SNOW CHANCE
A weak push of energy will move through the region, giving us a chance of light snow showers in the morning and midday hours on Wednesday. These snow showers will be fairly light and any accumulations will be minor. Most of the region can only expect a dusting of snow with locally higher amounts of up to 1” possible north of Highway 24.
Wednesday will be a chilly day with highs only reaching the lower 30s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunshine will return on Thursday as warmer air slowly starts to filter in. Temperatures will start in the middle to upper 10s, but warm into the upper 30s with mainly sunny skies.
The warming trend will continue for Friday, but clouds will be increasing. Highs will reach the upper 40s.
The weekend will feature a passing system that is expected to bring rain to the region on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to remain well above freezing, meaning all precipitation will stay in the form of rain. Sunday looks drier with temperatures remaining above average as we round out the month of January.