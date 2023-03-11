Light showers have been looming over the county warning area for most of Saturday which will clear up by Saturday night. Once the rain does move out, we should remain dry until later this week!
TOMORROW:
A cold cold front will move its way through our area Sunday afternoon which will take with it the remaining clouds that have been lingering since Saturday. Still expect to see some stubborn clouds Sunday night and Monday.
LOOKING AHEAD:
We’ll still be experiencing the cold front on Monday with temperatures only reaching to the lower 40s. This won’t be the same trend though as by Wednesday and Thursday, we could see temperatures reaching up into the low 60s! This will also be when our next rain chances could be, stay tuned!