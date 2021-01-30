Happy (soggy) Saturday afternoon, everyone! Our predictions of widespread rain have really come to pass, with totals across mid-MO approaching 1/2 - 1 inch as of ~4:30 PM Saturday.
We'll pick up an additional 0.1-0.5 inches this evening before rain ends. We're tracking that, plus Sunday flurries and a mid week warm-up, in today's KOMU 8 weather blog.
Saturday Evening & Night: Rain Dwindles
Widespread and soaking rainfall will remain with us through about mid-evening. We should then see a pretty rapid drying trend by around 7 or 8 PM, if not a bit earlier. Showers will end west to east.
After everything is all said and done, most of us are looking at anywhere from 0.75 - 1.5 inches of total rainfall. That will put Columbia at over an inch above the January average of 1.92." What a wet month!
Later tonight and into the pre-dawn hours Sunday, we could see a little wrap-around precip on the backside of the system as it pulls away. Temperatures will be cold enough to support some sleet/snow showers by that time, though we won't see any accumulations or impacts.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30s.
Sunday: Cloudy & Breezy with a Few Flakes
Sunday will be a day of cloudy skies and chilly conditions. The dense overcast will keep us trapped in the 30s, and a northwesterly breeze gusting up to 30 MPH won't make it feel any warmer. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow, you may want to take along the coat and hat.
Additionally, we could still see light rain and/or snow showers through the first 2/3 of our day. There will probably be just enough moisture in the clouds overhead to allow this. Again, it's not going to accumulate, but it will add to the wintry feel of the day.
The chance of flakes is only sitting at about 30%, with higher probabilities east of HWY 63.
The Week Ahead: Gradual Warming (until Thursday)
After a weekend of clouds, Monday looks to deliver at least a chance for some sunshine. Right now, it seems that we should start the day with ample cloud cover, then clear out in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s.
Our warming trend will then begin on Tuesday. We'll see a bit more sun that day, with highs in the middle 40s. Tuesday is also February 2nd: Groundhog Day! Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow? We don't know for sure, but - regardless of whether or not he sees his shadow - it'll be safe to bet that we've got at least a few more weeks of winter left in mid-MO.
Wednesday will probably be the best day for outdoor activities this week. We'll see highs near 50, though the sunshine will begin to disappear out ahead of our next storm system. Chances for rain will arrive Thursday. A cold front is slated to arrive Thursday night, which could provide us with an opportunity for wintry weather. It's much too early to call specifics, but you'll want to stay with us throughout the week as we get closer.
We'll also need to watch Friday and Saturday for lingering precipitation chances, as temperatures those days will be much colder. Some weather models want us to get really chilly next weekend, but we're still not sure just how cold it's going to get. Right now, highs Saturday and Sunday of next weekend look to be below freezing.
Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!