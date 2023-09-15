Friday night brings temperatures dropping into the upper 60s after sundown. Cloud cover increases as we push towards Saturday, with a few rain chances mixed in.
The Weekend
Saturday morning starts off in the upper 50s with a few stray showers possible. We'll have limited sunshine as plenty of cloud cover hangs around for the day. Some of us will stay dry for the morning, but more rain is on the way for the afternoon and evening. Be prepared for some isolated evening storms as well.
Rain lingers into Saturday night as we cool into the middle 50s. Sunday morning starts off drier with much more sunshine as high temperatures near the upper 70s.
Next Week
We kick off the week ahead with highs in the low 80s and minimal cloud cover. Rain chances return Tuesday with Wednesday and Thursday looking like our best chances for rain.