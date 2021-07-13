Rain was at us again yesterday, but finally the system responsible for recent wet weather has exited Missouri leaving sunnier days ahead. The trend is much warmer weather into the middle of this week.
Heavy amounts of slow-moving rain yesterday totaled locally high amounts from 1.00" to 3.00" rainfall over eastern Missouri on MondayWe get a day or two of dry weather through Thursday morning #mowx pic.twitter.com/Bcu7CwMCus— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) July 13, 2021
After morning clouds and fog clear up, sunshine will be back with highs in the middle 80s. Humidity will be noticeable, but not overly high.
Temps will soar Wednesday back in the lower 90s and with increased humidity the heat index could be around 97 to 100 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. Depending on how early rain returns Thursday afternoon, temps could also be well in the 90s Thursday.
RETURN OF RAIN TO THE STATE
Unfortunately, the rainy pattern is not done with Missouri. Starting Thursday afternoon with another advancing warm front will be increased chances for showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance this rain hold off until the evening. Regardless, expect storms to begin sometime during Thursday's PM hours.
Widespread showers and storms will continue into Friday and Saturday of this upcoming weekend. Lesser chances for rain exist by Sunday and Monday. We will receive around 1.00" to 2.00" of rain Thursday through Sunday. Additional flooding is not anticipated at this time. Creeks and and streams will retain their filled pools.