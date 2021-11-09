Rain showers and colder air are all on the way.
Clouds are already back this morning, but with a cold front still out west conditions will remain mild Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.
A cold front will begin stalling over the region todayStill mild with lots of clouds and evening rain chances. Highs in the middle 60shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx pic.twitter.com/1e1pOGhw8m— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 9, 2021
Rain will begin developing during this afternoon and will be spotty in coverage. More widespread sprinkles and showers will become possible this evening and tonight.
While there will be rain chances Wednesday, there will also be a lot of dry time and temperatures will still reach the middle 60s. By Wednesday evening, another push form the jet stream will aid the stalled cold front south. Widespread showers are expected Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.
HERE COMES THE COLD
Yep. It's back. Colder weather will return later this week. Most rain will begin exiting the region Thursday morning and some sun will be possible on Veteran's Day. Highs on Thursday will reach the middle to lower 50s.
Colder air will continue to move into the region Friday with highs only reaching the middle 40s. This will be the case over the weekend too. Morning temperatures over the weekend will drop in the upper 20s to lower 30s, generally below freezing.
Overall, conditions this weekend appear seasonally cool and dry.