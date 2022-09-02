Rain could be possible to start Labor day weekend in addition to humidity and some heat.
Spot showers are possible mainly over southern Missouri today as a mid-level low in the atmosphere drifts in from Tulsa, OK and Fayetteville, AR prompting extra clouds and even some occasional rain showers.
Locations north and west of Columbia might not only stay dry today, but may not see the clouds that the rest of Missouri sees today.
Temperatures will also vary today due to the cloud cover. Areas in central and southern Missouri will generally only reach the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Locations to the west of Columbia could reach the upper 80s as there will be less clouds, more sun.
Eventually, all of the cloud cover will begins exiting the region Saturday leading to increased sunshine and warmer weather. Generally, you can expect warm afternoons over Labor Day weekend in the upper 80s with evenings in the lower 80s. Nightly lows will drop in the upper 60s, all of which are still above-normal for this time of year.
Labor Day is Monday and there will be another slight chance for rain, otherwise should be mainly dry and again warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
Next week has some slight uncertainty on whether or not we will experience any pop-up showers during the day, but for now the chances for any rain until next week is very low. As of now, it will be a warm week with temps in the middle to upper 80s, possibly around 90 on Wednesday of next week before another cool-down arrives.