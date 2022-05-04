Another wet pattern begins developing today and the rainfall could be heavy at times through the remainder of the week. Temps will then quickly flip to near record highs early next week.
Let's first focus on the rainfall potential. While dry and cloudy this morning, showers and thunderstorms will be possible again by this afternoon, continuing off/on through tonight and into Thursday.
We have already received around 1.00" to 3.00" of rainfall over the last seven days. Another 1.00" to 2.00" of rainfall may be possible through Friday evening.
Creeks and stream in central Missouri are already moderately filled, but will become swollen later this week. Pleased be advised of this if your drive comes across a water crossing.
This upcoming weekend does look great! High pressure and a ridge in the jet stream will lock in sunshine and dry weather for Saturday and Sunday. While there might be some clouds, overall the weather will be dry as storms remain out west.
Into next week and the pattern will immediately flip on us. According to a Kenton stat, the 30-year average first 90º day is June 10th...Well, we might hit that 90º mark as early as Tuesday.