We’ll see a brief change on Thursday, from the repeat pattern we’ve been stuck in, with rain chances.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Passing showers are expected through the day, but mainly for areas south of I-70. The most likely time for rain to fall is late morning through the early evening.
All of this rain will be fighting a lot of dry air that has been in place across the region over the last few days. Relative humidity values, the amount of water vapor the atmosphere is holding compared to how much it could hold, will be very low over northern Missouri.
This dry air won’t be enough to keep rain away, but amounts will be low. Most locations along and south of I-70 will have the potential to pick up about 0.25” of rain. Areas north of I-70 will be drier with trace amounts of rain expected and many staying completely dry.
LOOKING AHEAD
A stray shower or two isn’t out of the question late Friday and overnight Saturday, but overall these rain chances are likely to struggle. As a result of this drier forecast temperatures will be a touch warmer.
A warming trend looks to begin next week.