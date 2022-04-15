Weather will be cooler over Easter weekend and there will be rain chances too. We are tracking another chance or frost over the coming days.
Spot showers are possible today on Friday. The best time for rain will be midday, around noon. The rest of the day will be mainly just cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be noticeable, but not as breezy as yesterday.
Saturday looks like a beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Easter Sunday looks rainy and cold. The rain appears to be spotty during the morning, becoming widespread and moderate at times during the afternoon through early evening - The best time for rain will be in the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the 40s Sunday.
Skies will clear by Monday morning, but the beginning of next week will be cool and we have another chance for frost/, and/or a freeze on Monday night as temps are forecast to drop to near 32 degrees.
A gradual warming trend is expected starting mid next week where highs will trickle up to near 70 by the end of the week.