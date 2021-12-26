A foggy start to the morning will give way to clouds and rain chances to close the weekend. There are more rain chances into New years week too.
3 weather-y things to know today-Dense fog until 10am over eastern MO-Rain possible after 12pm and this evening-Temps will warm in the mid 50s today, rising to near 60 by midnight, then dropping in the 40s by sunrise Monday (weird)https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4uZ5DsHeU5— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 26, 2021
Dense fog should clear up around 10-11am leaving skies mostly cloudy and with a building chance for rain. The rain chance will be mostly during the afternoon and evening and will be light, but noticeable.
Temperatures will gradually warm in the middle 50s this afternoon, approaching 60 degrees at midnight, then cool in the 40s by sunrise as a cold front is expected to pass through the region overnight.
While sunnier and dry for Monday, there will be another chance for rain on Tuesday. This round will feature heavy downpours at times with rainfall accumulations expected to around 0.50" to 1.00" between Columbia and St Louis. Lower rain totals are expected over western Missouri - around 0.25" possible.
Colder conditions will become the trend into the New Years holiday weekend. Highs to close the week will generally only reach the upper 40s. There is a storm system on New Years Day we will continue to monitor for any disruptive weather like rain, snow or ice. Nothing looks imminent at this time. As of now, you can just expect a cold and at times frigid New Years weekend.