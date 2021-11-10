We hope everyone is enjoying the mild, tranquil weather we have had lately! Beautiful sunrises and sunsets across the region too!
Things are about to change today - Wednesday will be a 'transition day', where the weather begins the process of transitioning from mild to cold. We could even get some rain out of this too.
Here comes more mild air for Missouri! Breezy south winds will send temps in the upper 60s, may even reach 70 at Lake of the Ozarks!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kz9xKgQnn8— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 10, 2021
Wednesday will be a mostly dry and mostly cloudy day until the evening. This is as a warm from pushes north through the region this morning, followed by a cold front later this evening. Temps will jump in the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon under gusty south winds up to 30mph.
While there will be slight chances for rain during the day, showers will be most likely this evening and tonight and could be heavy a times too. You can expect around 0.25" to 0.50" rain accumulation through early Thursday morning.
Veteran's Day will be a chilly and breezy day with increasing sunshine. Highs will be cooler only reaching the middle 50s. Northwest winds could gust to 25+ mph.
Friday and this weekend does have some colder weather with lots of clouds at times. Storm systems will be passing through Iowa and northeastern Missouri, giving precip chances on both Friday night and again early Sunday morning.
Temperatures over the weekend will drop in the 40s with morning temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s, generally below freezing.