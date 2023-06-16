Temperatures stay in the 80s this evening as a few isolated showers pop up in southern Missouri. Many of us will stay dry, but there are much more promising rain chances for the weekend ahead.

The Weekend

Saturday will start with sunshine, but cloud cover increases throughout the day. This will give way to isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain continues overnight into Sunday morning, which will only allow us to warm into the low 80s.

It won't be a complete washout this weekend, as there will be some dry time on both days. We'll start to fully dry out by Sunday evening, allowing us to start next week off dry and sunny.

Next Week

After a quick temperature drop on Sunday, we will push back near 90 degrees for the week ahead. Plenty of sunshine is in store as we get closer to the first official day of summer on Wednesday.

