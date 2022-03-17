Temperatures warmed to the middle to upper 70s today, but a big change is on the way for tomorrow as a cold front moves through the region. This will create a wide range in temperatures across central Missouri.
Friday: Expect a cooler and rainy day with a wide range of temperatures. A slow moving storm system will create a stark difference in temperature through central Missouri on Friday afternoon. Some folks will be near 40° while some folks are near 60°. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 17, 2022
TRACKING RAIN & A MUCH COOLER FRIDAY
Rain chances will start to increase in the late night hours on Thursday and continue into Friday as a cold front slowly slides through the state.
Rain is expected to be widespread and prolonged through the day, and the trend is to be a washout. That being said, there may be some moments where there is some dry time.
Temperatures are expected to fall through the day and there will be a large spread across the region as a slow moving storm system cuts through the state.
Rainfall is expected to continue into the evening and overnight hours, slowly becoming lighter with temperatures continuing to fall. As temperatures fall, a snowflake or two could mix into the rain. Even if this does happen, it won’t accumulate.
Rainfall will come to an end in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Rainfall totals are generally expected to be around 0.5-1” with locally higher amounts possible.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday will start with morning temperatures in the middle 30s and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s into the afternoon.
Warmer air will flow into the region on Sunday with highs back near 70°.
Temperatures will begin to decline again next week as temperatures drop.