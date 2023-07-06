Evening temperatures cool into the low 80s with a dry night ahead of us. Tomorrow morning starts off in the middle 60s as we push closer towards the middle 80s Friday afternoon.
Friday and the Weekend
Friday's late afternoon/evening brings increased rain chances and a few isolated thunderstorms. Expect rain to last through dinnertime into the overnight hours.
Saturday continues the rainy trend with isolated thunderstorms continuing through the early part of the day. Rain chances lessen as we barely hit the 80 degree mark that afternoon.
Sunday will be mostly dry as rain chances continue to dry out and temperatures push back into the middle 80s. This will be the start of a warmup for the week ahead.
Next Week
High temperatures stay near 90 with mostly sunny skies persisting. Rain chances start to pop back up late week.