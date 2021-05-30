The cooler and average Memorial Weekend continues into our Sunday, but on Memorial Day rain chances return which will continue into next week.
SUNDAY: CLOUDS RETURN
Sunday looks to be the "warmest" day of the weekend with temperatures attempting to reach 70 across our area. Some places such as Columbia will likely not reach 70, but the Lake area could see temperatures peak into the 70s by the afternoon. Current Lake temperature is 68 degrees, so for the first time this weekend the air temperature will be warmer than the Lake temperature.
Sun will prevail in the morning, but throughout the afternoon clouds will gradually win out over the sunshine. By the evening, it will be mostly cloudy although Sunday will remain dry.
MEMORIAL DAY: RAIN RETURNS
Into Memorial Day itself the clouds will remain around most of the day with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s, much like today. However, tomorrow will also introduce rain chances back into Mid-Missouri as scattered showers will move through throughout the day.
These rain showers will be scattered and fairly light. Not everyone will see rain, and those that do it will not be a washout. So if you have any plans for Memorial Day, might keep the umbrella around through the day.
THE RAIN LINGERS
Memorial Day will be the first day in what looks like multiple days with rain chances into next week. As of now, the highest chance for rain looks to be beginning on Tuesday afternoon and continuing off-and-on until Wednesday afternoon. This rain is going to be light, but it looks to be fairly wet during that time frame. Thunderstorm chances look to be low, but there could be a few rumbles of thunder with this rain chance.
A WARM UP IS COMING
As many of us who had to wear jackets this weekend when we usually open pools for the summer are asking, when will it warm up? Well, its around the corner.
While the first few days of next week will still be on the cool side due to the clouds/rain. By late week the rain chances move out, and subsequently we warm up fast. By Thursday we jump up 8 degrees from the lower 70s to approaching 80. By this weekend, the 80s are here to stay with sunny conditions. So if you did not open your pool this weekend, next weekend looks to be the perfect weekend to do so!
Looking into the week after, these warmer temperatures look to stay at least for a few more days across a large part of the United States. Our average high for June is in the 80s, so the week after looks pretty warm for much of our area.