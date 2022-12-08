Mid-Missouri has been stuck on repeat this week with lots of cloud cover passing showers and temperatures in the 40s. Our pattern is going to get a little more soggy over the coming days with a big cool down after the middle of next week.
Drizzle will continue through the evening and overnight hours on Thursday before coming to an end early Friday morning. Fog is possible to start the day.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday is a bit of a tricky day because the high temperature will be near 50°, but that will occur in the early morning hours before a cold front arrives during the morning commute, dropping temperatures to the lower 40s. Skies have the potential to clear around midday before clouds return in the afternoon and evening with afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Rain is going to make a return for Saturday with rainfall most likely in the morning and for areas along and south of I-70. Areas to the north still have a good potential to see showers, but the bulk of the rain will stay towards the southern portion of the viewing area.
Sunday looks to feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with highs in the upper 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Mostly cloudy skies will return with highs in the lower 50s on Monday. Rain chances will start to return on Tuesday ahead of a storm system that is expected to bring widespread showers and even the possibility of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe to our south
Temperatures will take a tumble on the backside of this system with highs returning to a December chill.