Friday will start off with some sunshine, but will see an increase in cloud cover. By the afternoon, chances for rain return.
Most of the day will be dry as highs rise to the middle 80s under the increase of clouds. After noon, rain chances begin to increase. Many will stay dry until the mid to late afternoon. Scattered showers will continue through the evening.
We likely will see some dry time in the early nighttime hours, but showers return into early Saturday morning. The majority of the day on Saturday will be dry as rain chances decrease throughout the morning.
Most of Sunday will be dry as well as there could be a few isolated showers.
Heading into the beginning of the next week, rain chances look low to start but will increase by midweek. Highs also return to the upper 80s and lower 90s.