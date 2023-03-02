An increase in cloud cover throughout this afternoon will turn into rain in the late afternoon and early evening. Rain is possible and likely after 3PM and will continue into the early afternoon Friday.
Rain becomes widespread overnight and could produce some consistent, moderate to heavy rainfall across mid-Missouri. Rainfall totals could be between 1" and 2" for most mid-Missourians, while locally higher amounts closer to southeastern Missouri could see close to 3 inches of rain!
Early Friday morning, some snowflakes may mix in with the rain as temperatures drop. Areas north of I-70 have a greater chance of seeing flurries than south of I-70, but most accumulation will stay in northern Missouri. Closer to HWY 24 and north could see less than 1 inch of slushy snow.
Precipitation will likely continue throughout most of the morning, but should gradually end in the early afternoon. We could see some sunshine after this system passes, but temps will still remain in the lower 40s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, much warmer temperatures are expected to carry us into the beginning of the next work-week. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s by Saturday and the lower 60s by Sunday. These temps peak on Monday with a high near 70 degrees before another cool-down takes place.