While not "drought-busting", this rain fall arriving Monday will help improve dry conditions across Missouri.
This upcoming rainfall later today will be well-received by residents of Missouri and the very dry ground. That is later today. Until them it is more of the same - dry, warm and windy. Temps will already be in the 70s this morning, reaching the middle 70s around noon which will be the daytime highs for Monday.
Rain is on the way! Starting dry and windy this morning with temps in the 70sShowers will begin in central Missouri around noon todayhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CHFbxwq3Fk— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 24, 2022
Rain is expected to begin around noon and will continue into the afternoon and evening. This is as a cold front will be moving through Missouri, so thunderstorms will also be possible and could lead to heavy rain at times.
There will be a break in the rain overnight, but more rain will be possible Tuesday during from late morning until the early evening as the upper-level part of the storm passes by.
Rainfall amounts will be plentiful across the region and due to the recent very dry weather no flooding is expected. Accumulations will total around 1.00" to 2.00" across central Missouri. There may be some locations from Columbia to St Louis that reach up to 3.00" accumulation, but would be very localized.
This rain will be part of a cold front that does just that - cools off the very warm weekend temperatures. Daytime highs will go from the middle 70s today to the middle 50s Tuesday, rising back to the middle 60s from Wednesday through Friday which is more normal for this time of year.
The upcoming weekend is Halloween weekend which appears partly cloudy and cool. There could be some light rain Friday, otherwise dry this weekend with temps in the lower 60s.