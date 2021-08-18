Rain showers will be possible over the next few days giving those around central Missouri some much needed rainfall. This also comes with the increase in humidity leading to higher afternoon heat index vales.
While this morning will be fairly dry, the afternoon appears to be the best timing for showers to develop due to the daytime heating.
These storm opportunities will be mainly from 12pm until 6pm. As the sun begins to set, temps will rapidly cool and storms are expected to subsequently collapse. This will again be the case Thursday with pop-up showers in the afternoon.
While Thursday's rain chance is lower, we have a decent chance for storms Friday and early Saturday morning. Drier conditions are expected by Saturday afternoon.