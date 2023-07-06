Thursday will be the first day in a series of cooler days. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s and temps will continue to drop into Saturday.
Thursday morning temps will be in the middle to upper 60s before those temps warm to the middle 80s.
There are very minimal chances for rain with isolated pop up showers possible this afternoon. Many will not see rain today. Overnight will be completely dry with a mostly clear sky.
The main chances for rain this week will be Friday night and Saturday morning after more spotty rain chances Friday afternoon.
Overnight rain on Friday will continue into Saturday morning, but rain will gradually decrease into Saturday afternoon. The end of the weekend looks mostly dry.