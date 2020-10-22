A cold front will approach the region tonight and it will provide a bit of temperature shock for Friday. Temperatures will have ups and downs from this point on, but we do look to be below average most, if not all, of the remainder of the month.
Temperatures tumble Friday
The cold front is expected to pass Friday morning and it will bring gloomy skies and passing showers through the morning and midday hours. Showers should come wind down into the afternoon and evening, but the nearly 40° temperature drop will be clear.
The high temperature on Friday will occur when the clock strikes midnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the morning commute with rain showers becoming likely. Cold air will continue to funnel in through the day with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. High school football games will be mainly dry, but chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s and wind chills in the middle to upper 30s.
Weekend forecast
Saturday is looking mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies through the day. Highs will only reach the lower 50s. The Mizzou tigers will play Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field and it will feel like football weather! Temperatures will start in those lower 50s at kickoff and fall into the 40s for the conclusion of the game.
We will be slightly warmer on Sunday, in the middle 50s, as a system pushes through the region bringing chances of showers. Showers are expected to continue into Monday as another cold front arrives Monday.
Looking ahead
Another push of colder air will arrive for the new week. Monday and Tuesday are going to be chilly. Highs on both days will be in the lower 40s with passing rain showers. There is a slight chance that some non-accumulating sleet or snow flurries could mix in with the rain. This is nothing to be too concerned about, and I am not sold that we see anything other than rain. This is simply just something to keep an eye on. Stay tuned to KOMU 8 for updates on this forecast.
Later in the week we will start to see temperatures slowly warming back to the lower 50s.