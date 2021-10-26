Cloud cover will be increasing through the evening with skies becoming mostly cloudy overnight. This cloud cover is increasing as rain chances return to the forecast for the rest of the work week.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST
Skies will be cloudy through the day and temperatures will only warm to the lower 60s as winds gust up to 25 mph out of the southeast.
Rain chances will be very isolated through the morning hours, but will be increase in the afternoon and evening with rain becoming scattered and then widespread.
Showers will continue through the night and will be widespread, producing light to moderate rainfall.
RAIN CONTINUES
Rain will remain widespread through Thursday and Thursday night with few breaks during the day. Highs will be significantly cooler, near 50°.
Rain will slowly start to exit the region through Friday, but showers are still likely in the morning. A few showers can’t be ruled out into the evening, during the first week of high school football districts, but it is looking drier
RAINFALL TOTALS
Most locations in mid-Missouri will pick up 1-2” of rainfall, but locally higher amounts of up to 3” are not out of the question, especially for areas east of Hwy 63.
LOOKING AHEAD
FIRST ALERT: My confidence is growing that we will begin November with below average temperatures. Currently, I'm forecasting lows in the 30s and highs struggling to reach the 50s. We'll keep you updated as next week gets closer.#MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/nLNlb2CAVv— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 26, 2021
Halloween weekend is looking fairly seasonal, but another push of cooler air is expected for next week.