Lots of sunshine is expected again this morning with temps quickly back in the 70s this afternoon, aided by a lighter south breeze.
Rain returns to the region beginning late this evening and these showers could be heavy. thunderstorms may also be possible overnight and into Friday morning as a low pressure system passes over southern Missouri.
Rain will begin to clear later in the day Friday, but could linger into Friday evening for a few hours. Rainfall amounts will be high, ranging from 0.50" to 1.50" around the mid part of the state. Flooding is not expected, but ponding in yards and on streets is possible.
Temperatures will be another feature of this upcoming storm system...Going from 75 degrees today down to 45 degrees tomorrow, near the freezing point by Saturday morning.
This cool-down will be short lived, as temps rise back to the cool side of 60 degrees Saturday, nearing 70 degrees Sunday! Another very active weather pattern, including thunderstorms are expected Monday-Wednesday to begin next week.