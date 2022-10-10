Webstory Image.png

Drought conditions have been persistent across the state through the summer and it's causing impacts.

Rainfall chances on Tuesday and Wednesday won’t be enough to fix the drought, but we need the moisture and this is our most substantial chance in weeks.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Rain chances for Tuesday will be highest and most widespread during the morning hours with rain falling across much of mid-missouri though the bulk of the rain is expected to fall for areas along and south of I-70.

Rain will become much more scattered to isolated in the afternoon hours with skies largely staying cloudy. A few peaks of sunshine are possible, as a few locations continue to see isolated showers.

Temperatures will start near 60° and warm to the lower 70s in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another round of showers and even a few thunderstorms is expected for Wednesday morning.

This rain is expected to linger into the midday, but drier conditions and some sunshine can be expected for the afternoon with highs near 70°.

Temperatures will cool to the 60s for Thursday and Friday with lows significantly lower in the 40s. We’ll briefly warm for Saturday before cooling again on Sunday and for next week.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

