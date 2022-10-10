Drought conditions have been persistent across the state through the summer and it's causing impacts.
The last time rain was recorded at the Columbia Airport was September 23rd. That trend changes tomorrow on October 11th! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/j8fsMhnxCM— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 10, 2022
Rainfall chances on Tuesday and Wednesday won’t be enough to fix the drought, but we need the moisture and this is our most substantial chance in weeks.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Rain chances for Tuesday will be highest and most widespread during the morning hours with rain falling across much of mid-missouri though the bulk of the rain is expected to fall for areas along and south of I-70.
Rain will become much more scattered to isolated in the afternoon hours with skies largely staying cloudy. A few peaks of sunshine are possible, as a few locations continue to see isolated showers.
Temperatures will start near 60° and warm to the lower 70s in the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another round of showers and even a few thunderstorms is expected for Wednesday morning.
This rain is expected to linger into the midday, but drier conditions and some sunshine can be expected for the afternoon with highs near 70°.
Temperatures will cool to the 60s for Thursday and Friday with lows significantly lower in the 40s. We’ll briefly warm for Saturday before cooling again on Sunday and for next week.