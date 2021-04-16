Rain is back in central Missouri today and will be possible not only Friday, but also over the weekend. Temperatures will also remain cooler than normal for this time of year with highs only in the middle 50s today.
The rain will take some time to move into central Missouri as the upper-level support for the development of this rain is still over western Oklahoma/Kansas and will take some time to get here. This means the morning will be mainly dry, just cloudy.
Rain probabilities are not expected to rise until after 12pm when showers arrive out from the west, becoming widespread over west-central Missouri, including Boonville, Moberly, Tipton, Columbia and Jefferson City before 3pm.
Conditions will still be dry-ish for Fulton, Mexico, Montgomery City and Linn around 3pm, but will trend rainy as the afternoon goes on from 3pm to 6pm. This rain will continue in to the evening and will remain likely overnight.
There will still be rain lingering throughout the day Saturday as the upper-level system is slow to exit. Spot showers will remain possible in the morning and again in the afternoon, but should trend drier by the evening.
Rain amounts will be much lower than experienced last weekend when over 2.00" rain fell over central Missouri, causing road closures due to flooding.
This weekend, we are expecting around 0.25" to 0.50" from Friday through Saturday evening. Locations near Lake of the Ozarks may receive up to 0.75" accumulation as the rain is expected over southwest Missouri for several more hours.
There are still chances for rain and even a few thunderstorms on Sunday as a weak upper-level impulse passes by, providing enough support for more clouds and rain. Downpours may be possible, but would be more isolated than the wide-spread nature of the rain in the weekend.
STAYING COOL INTO NEXT WEEK
Monday looks to be a very nice day with sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. The warmer air should feel really good! By Monday evening, another cold front will pass through Missouri leading to a cloudy and rainy Tuesday.
Tuesday's temperatures will be significantly cooler than normal with highs only in the 40s. While computer simulated radars are predicting a rain and snow mix over Missouri and Kansas, we ARE NOT expecting show in central Missouri on Tuesday. Just rain.
Temperatures will remain below normal next week. Warmer air is forecast to move into the regain starting next weekend.