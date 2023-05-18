A cold front will arrive on Friday, bringing the potential for a few showers and a very mild weekend in mid-Missouri.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures are expected to start in the low 60s with highs climbing into the 70s by the middle of the day. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly as passing rain showers move through central Missouri.
Rain chances will remain scattered with the most likely time frame for rainfall from the late morning into the early evening. Rain will be fighting quite a bit of dry air, so it will struggle.
Rainfall totals will generally only be a trace to ¼”. A few lucky folks could see locally higher amounts of up to an inch, but those areas will be very isolated.
The latest drought monitor does show some very slight improvement over the region due to the rain early this week. However, most of the region remains in a drought with dry conditions expected to return to the pattern next week.
LOOKING AHEAD
The weekend will be mild with low humidity; Highs will reach into the middle 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.
Temperatures will begin a warming trend for next week.