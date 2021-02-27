Hello, all! We're tracking rain chances for Saturday evening and night, as well as a cooldown for Sunday. However, things will remain mild for this time of year, and another warmup is likely by mid-week. Let's track it out!
Saturday Night & Sunday: Rain & Cooling Down
Rain showers are looking fairly likely for much of the area Saturday evening through Sunday morning. We could even hear some thunder, since there will be just enough instability in the atmosphere to produce some isolated lightning. Not everyone will experience this, but don't be surprised if you hear a rumble or two overnight.
Hour-by-Hour:
As we go through the evening, shower chances will increase. I think the highest chance will occur between 10 PM and 3 AM. Even during this time, however, the showers will be scattered. This will not be a washout.
Shower chances will linger on into Sunday morning. Once again, it will not be a washout, though you'll likely want to take along the umbrellas just in case.
Overall rainfall amounts will be light: generally less than a tenth of an inch for most. However, folks living southeast of Jefferson City (closer to I-44) might see more than this. Flooding rains are likely south of I-44.
For Sunday, clouds will linger even after the rain departs. Expect a cloudy to mostly cloudy day, with a few breaks of sunshine possible in the evening. Despite the clouds and a healthy northwesterly breeze gusting up to 25 mph, we should still reach the lower 50s.
The Workweek: Mild Weather Continues
We've got lots of nice outdoor weather for the upcoming week. Monday looks like a FABULOUS day, with light winds and sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Tuesday may bring a slight chance of rain, but this will occur ahead of a warming trend. Wednesday and Thursday both look very mild, with highs flirting with 60 both days (and Thursday could easily end up well into the 60s).
A slightly more active period of weather is possible for Thursday and Friday. This is because a storm system is expected to move into the Midwest, causing increasing clouds and the potential for showers. However, this is still nearly a week away... much too early to talk specifics. Overall, the main takeaway of the long-range forecast is this: the mild trend continues!
Have a great rest of your weekend!